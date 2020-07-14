STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Activist Varavara Rao's condition stable, says doctor at JJ hospital

Arrested Revolutionary Varavara Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The 81-year-old Hyderabad-based poet and activist Varavara Rao, who was accused in the Elgar Parished case has been vitally stable, said the doctors at Sir JJ hospital on Tuesday.

Rao was brought in at JJ hospital in Mumbai from Taloja jail after complaints of giddiness. Dr Ranjeet Mankeshwar, Dean of Sir JJ hospital told the New Indian Express that the health of Rao is stable. “He has been doing fine there is no cause of concern. He has been admitted in the neurology department of the hospital and his health is under evolutions,” said Dr Mankeshwar.

READ| Varavara Rao at 81 cannot be threat to nation: Congress MP writes to PM Modi

The activist has been kept in the transit ward number 11 of the JJ hospital. “He has been kept in the transit ward. We have taken his various tests including COVID-19. After the report, we will decide whether he has to shift in the COVID-19 ward or another normal ward. The investigation of health is on. Other medical reports are normal. The age is major issue therefore he has been suffering from giddiness and hallucination and memory loss,” said the doctors who was treating Rao at the hospital on condition of anonymity.

Rao’s wife, Hemalatha, and daughters, Sahaja, Anala and Pavana, were worried about his health after a phone call with him on last Saturday. His wife Hemlata said, her husband appeared to be in a state of delirium and hallucination, as he was talking about the funeral of his father and mother, the events that happened seven decades and four decades ago respectively.

There was huge demand from the eminent people including writers to shift the Rao from jail to hospital and extend all possible medical treatment. Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad had also requested to Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to relocating Mr Rao in hospital from Taloja jail.

Earlier also Rao was admitted to Sir JJ hospital after a complaint of giddiness but later he was discharged. The jail authority in Taloja refused to admit that Rao is unwell and need urgent medical help.

