Bengal BJP MLA's death: Mark around neck indicates suicide by hanging, says autopsy report

KOLKATA: The post-mortem report of BJP MLA from Hemtabad in North Dinajpur district Debendra Nath Roy, who was found hanging on Monday morning, revealed the injuries on the body were ante-mortem in nature which rules out the allegation that Roy was first murdered and then hanged, said home secretary Alapan Banerjee on Tuesday.

"Other than the ligature mark around the deceased’s neck and one pressure abrasion encircling his left hand, no other injury mark was found on the body. Preliminary findings and evidences have suggested Roy’s death was an act of suicide," said Banerjee.

Roy was a first time MLA from Hemtabad who won on a CPM’s ticket in 2016. He defected to the BJP last year after the saffron camp’s impressive performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Roy’s wife Chandima on Monday alleged that her husband had left home after midnight and was murdered before being hanged. Echoing the same, the BJP leadership, both national and state level, alleged that Roy was murdered. The saffron camp’s national president alleged the incident spoke of "Gunda raj" in West Bengal. BJP's in-charge for Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya and party's state chief have demanded CBI probe into Roy’s death.

The post-mortem report mentioned non-continuous ligature mark around Roy’s neck. "Had Roy been strangled to death with a rope, continuous ligature mark would have been found around his neck. The autopsy surgeon’s observation mentioning non-continuous ligature mark indicates the MLA committed suicide by hanging. We are waiting for the viscera report from the forensic experts to draw a conclusion," said a police officer probing into the incident.

"The injuries showing evidence of vital reactions and was ante-mortem. No other injury was detected," said the post-mortem report. In his remark, autopsy surgeon Joydeep Khan wrote, "Death was due to effects of hanging as noted above ante-mortem in nature."

Preliminary police investigation revealed Roy might have been duped of several lakhs as he wanted to set up a rice mill. "In the suicide note, he mentioned names of two persons who are known as money lenders in the area. We are investigating whether Roy had any financial transaction with them which might have led to the incident," said a police officer.

The 12-hour bandh in north Bengal called by the BJP in protest against the alleged murder of Roy witnessed violence at a few places. Three buses of the state transport department were vandalised and BJP supporters put up roadblocks on arterial thoroughfares.