STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP delegation meets Amit Shah, seeks CBI inquiry into death of West Bengal MLA

The team earlier met President Ram Nath Kovind and sought a CBI inquiry; it also demanded dismissal of the TMC government in West Bengal.

Published: 14th July 2020 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A BJP delegation met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and urged him to institute a CBI inquiry to probe the death of a CPI(M)-turned-BJP leader in West Bengal who was found hanging at a market near his residence.

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged that BJP workers were being attacked in West Bengal and said the delegation urged Shah for a CBI probe into MLA Debendra Nath Roy's death.

Roy's body was found hanging from the ceiling of a verandah outside a shuttered shop near his home in Bindal village in North Dinajpur district on Monday.

His family and party leaders have alleged it was a "cold-blooded murder by Trinamool Congress", a charge the ruling party in Bengal has denied.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is uncomfortable with BJP's rise. There is criminalisation of police and complete breakdown of state machinery," Vijayvargiya told reporters after meeting the home minister.

He said Shah has sought a report from West Bengal police on Roy's death.

Union minister Babul Supriyo, who hails from West Bengal and was part of the delegation, alleged that the postmortem report of Roy was "manufactured" and the police and the state home secretary were making differing statements.

"We want an independent enquiry and hence we met the president and now the home minister for a CBI inquiry," he said.

The post-mortem report has stated, "Death is due to hanging. No other injury is detected."

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista and Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta were also part of the delegation.

The team earlier met President Ram Nath Kovind and sought a CBI inquiry; it also demanded dismissal of the TMC government in West Bengal.

The Hemtabad MLA had named two persons in a purported suicide note found with him, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amit Shah West Bengal BJP leader death BJP TMC
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ambur MLA AC Vilwanathan gave financial assistance, rice, groceries and vegetables to 110-year-old Hamidhabi who recovered from Covid. (Photo| EPS)
110 Not Out - India's oldest COVID-19 survivor faces discrimination
Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot.(Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan crisis: Rebel MLAs face disqualification from Assembly, Pilot says no BJP
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp