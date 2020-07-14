STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress loses a stalwart with huge potential in Sachin Pilot, says former MP Priya Dutt

Sachin Pilot has been removed from Congress party post as Rajasthan PCC chief and as deputy chief minister of Rajasthan.

Published: 14th July 2020 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 09:44 PM

Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot

Sachin Pilot was sacked as Rajasthan Congress president and deputy chief minister. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: On a day when Sachin Pilot was sacked as Rajasthan Congress president and deputy chief minister for rebellion, former MP Priya Dutt on Tuesday said it was "unfortunate" the party has lost stalwart young leaders with great potential like him and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Dutt said she did not believe that being ambitious is "wrong".

"Another friend leaves the party both sachin and jyotirajya were colleagues & good friends unfortunately our party has lost 2 stalwart young leaders with great potential. I don't believe being ambitious is wrong. They have worked hard through the most difficult times," the former MP from Mumbai tweeted.

​ALSO READ | Sachin Pilot-loyalist MLAs demand floor test in Rajasthan Assembly

Pilot has not made his next move clear yet.

Scindia, a senior leader from Madhya Pradesh and once a loyalist of Gandhi family, quit the party in March this year and joined the BJP.

His exit, along with 22 MLAs of the Congress, led to collapse of then Kamal Nath government.

