Rajasthan crisis: BJP asks MP coup leader Jyotiraditya Scindia to deal with Sachin Pilot

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: With the sacking of Sachin Pilot from the post of Deputy CM, the Congress party in Rajasthan has been split into two camps. It is a scenario that is to BJP’s liking and the presence of Pilot along with his dozen MLAs in a Manesar hotel has left BJP managers smiling in anticipation of a kill.

Though BJP power brokers have not come into the open on the Congress infighting, yet the party’s shadow is seen lurking everywhere through IT and ED raids on people close to Gehlot. The message is clear that the central BJP leadership is definitely working closely with the state party functionaries.

The state BJP leaders met on Tuesday in Jaipur to review the current situation. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria stated that “BJP would certainly view how the events unfold. And while a floor test would give a much clearer picture, yet it is evident that the Congress government has lost the confidence of the people.”

Sources say that Central Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh has been entrusted the responsibility to assess the situation while Jyotiraditya Scindia has been handed the onus of dealing and discussing the matters with Sachin Pilot. A senior BJP veteran admitted that the party must not be in a hurry to force matters in Rajasthan as the situation of the desert state is much different from the scenario in MP and gathering the numbers to bring about a downfall is not so easy. In fact, he felt Pilot has only two choices - either join BJP and lose his stature or else start a new political party.

Admitting Pilot in BJP is a thorny issue as BJP itself is a divided house in Rajasthan. If one faction is led by former BJP CM Vasundhara Raje, the other faction, supported by Modi-Shah duo, is led by RSS backers such as State BJP president Satish Poonia and Gulab Chand Kataria as well as former stalwarts like Rajendra Singh Rathore and Gajendra Singh himself. Sidelining Raje may have been successful but it would lead to inner-party rivalries led by these senior veterans. Digesting Pilot’s presence in any capacity would be very difficult for all of them. However, sources in the BJP say that central leadership is of the opinion that if Pilot is offered the chief ministership, it may bring a faster downfall and split within the Congress and hence, it’s open to such a line of action.

Many observers point out that Sachin Pilot may have been promised support for initiating a regional party and efforts are on through Cabinet Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to provide all necessary help in this regard to Pilot and his followers in view of a congregation. Some even say that Pilot could be adjusted at the Centre as a minister as BJP leadership feels he has a sizeable following among the youth on account of his charisma and BJP could use Scindia-Pilot duo to counter the Congress in the future elections. It may be noted that BJP leader P P Choudhary has said that if Pilot does join the BJP, he will be warmly welcomed by all factions.