STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan crisis: Gehlot's magic touch, wary Congress MLAs stopped Pilot project from taking off

Until recently, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas was part of the Pilot camp. But Khachariyawas was seen in the Gehlot camp attending the meeting of MLAs on Monday.

Published: 14th July 2020 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (C) with senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Avinash Pandey, Ajay Maken and K.C. Venugopal flashes victory sign during a meeting with the party MLAs at his residence in Jaipur Monday July 13 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma & Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI/ JAIPUR: In the eye of the storm in Rajasthan, Congress state chief Sachin Pilot was in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership to topple the Ashok Gehlot government but retracted after he failed to garner support of MLAs.   

Unlike Jyotiraditya Scindia who switched over to BJP with 22 MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, the Pilot camp issued a statement late Sunday claiming support of 30 MLAs, including some Independents.

In a show of strength, Gehlot, known as ‘Jadugar’ for mastering political jugglery, on Monday paraded over 100 MLAs.      

According to Congress insiders, Pilot was in touch with senior BJP leaders from Rajasthan to negotiate a deal.

He claimed to have told them that he has support of 30 MLAs. Some of his loyalists checked in at a Gurugram hotel on Saturday.

The BJP reportedly asked him to provide a list and parade those 30 MLAs and that is when things took a different turn as many MLAs back tracked.

ALSO READ | BJP looking to demolish Congress govt, Sachin Pilot shouldn't run away like a mouse: Shiv Sena

He was probably left with 10-12 MLAs, including some ministers from the Gehlot Cabinet, backing him in his decision to switch sides.    

Until recently, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas was part of the Pilot camp. But Khachariyawas was seen in the Gehlot camp attending the meeting of MLAs on Monday.

“Congress is in our blood. We can never wear shorts and carry sticks. We are born in Congress and will die here,” Niwai MLA Prashant Bairwa said, after attending the MLA meeting.

“We know that he was in contact with BJP and when the deal didn’t work, he finally had to retract as BJP made it clear that having just 12 MLAs with him won’t achieve anything,” said a Rajasthan Congress leader.     

ALSO READ | Rajasthan political crisis: Pilot-led Congress camp releases video showing 16 MLAs sitting together

Political experts said Pilot had 30-40 MLAs backing him in 2018, as he got them poll tickets. But in the last 18 months, Gehlot has used his position to sideline Pilot following which the MLAs began switching sides slowly.  

Any kind of compromise between Gehlot and Pilot will now be a face saver for the latter as the CM has managed to stop his government from collapsing in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP congress Rajasthan crisis Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp