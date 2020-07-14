STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan crisis: Truth can be troubled, not defeated, says rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot after being sacked

Pilot has been removed from his party post as Rajasthan PCC chief and as deputy chief minister.

Published: 14th July 2020 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

After being removed as Deputy CM and Rajasthan PCC chief, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said truth cannot be 'defeated'.

Pilot reacted to the removal with a tweet, "Truth can be troubled, not defeated."

On his official Twitter account, he removed the following words "Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan | President, Rajasthan Congress" and added "MLA from Tonk" to it.

Earlier, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday announced that Sachin Pilot has been removed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan for trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot government.

Pilot was also removed from his party post as Rajasthan PCC chief.

"It is with heavy heart that it has been decided to remove Sachin Pilot as deputy CM, state chief and other responsibilities he holds in the government,"Surjewala said after the Rajasthan legislature party passed a resolution to initiate disciplinary action against the young leader.

The current Education Minister in Gehlot government, Govind Singh Dotasra, has been appointed as the new PCC chief in Rajasthan.

Along with the rebel leader, ministers in his camp also were dropped. These include state Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Meena.

After the announcement, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan and submitted a letter of support from MLAs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sachin Pilot congress Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp