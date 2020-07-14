Rajasthan crisis: Truth can be troubled, not defeated, says rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot after being sacked

By Online Desk

After being removed as Deputy CM and Rajasthan PCC chief, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said truth cannot be 'defeated'.

Pilot reacted to the removal with a tweet, "Truth can be troubled, not defeated."

सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है पराजित नहीं। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 14, 2020

On his official Twitter account, he removed the following words "Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan | President, Rajasthan Congress" and added "MLA from Tonk" to it.

Earlier, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday announced that Sachin Pilot has been removed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan for trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot government.

Pilot was also removed from his party post as Rajasthan PCC chief.

"It is with heavy heart that it has been decided to remove Sachin Pilot as deputy CM, state chief and other responsibilities he holds in the government,"Surjewala said after the Rajasthan legislature party passed a resolution to initiate disciplinary action against the young leader.

⚡️ #SachinPilot removed from the post of Deputy CM and Rajasthan PCC chief. Here's all you need to know about #RajasthanPoliticalCrisis.@asnaniraajesh @gsvasu_TNIE #Sachin_pilot https://t.co/F7zSg1Li55 — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) July 14, 2020

The current Education Minister in Gehlot government, Govind Singh Dotasra, has been appointed as the new PCC chief in Rajasthan.

Along with the rebel leader, ministers in his camp also were dropped. These include state Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Meena.

After the announcement, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan and submitted a letter of support from MLAs.