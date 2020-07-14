STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Takeaway from Rajasthan mess: Congress puts house in order only when crisis escalates

It has been a year since Rahul Gandhi quit as Congress President and Sonia Gandhi was made the interim chief but there has been no move to get a new president.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Delay in decision making at central leadership level in settling issues till it reaches a tipping point in Rajasthan political crisis is denting party’s possible revival chances and belying electoral gains in the state.

A similar case also played out in Madhya Pradesh that led to the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia and fall of Kamal Nath government. If sources are to be believed, a similar story is unfolding in Punjab too.  

The party has cited a series of assembly elections in the last one year and now the situation arising out of the Covid-19 has also pushed the decision further.

“There were several incidents that publicly showed that nothing is well between Gehlot-Pilot since the 2018 assembly elections but the top party leaders didn’t make sincere efforts to iron out the differences. It was like waiting and watching and handling things on a case-to-case basis as the situation arises,” said a senior Congress leader.

In Madhya Pradesh, the party didn’t take any pro-active decision on ongoing power tussle between Scindia — who along with 22 Congress MLAs split the party in March this year —  Kamal Nath and senior party leader Digvijay Singh.

“The party jumps to fire fighting when the situation is out of control and things are blown out of proportion. The party should settle the leadership issue so that decisions are expedited and it is needed urgently if we want to take on the BJP-led Centre,” added another party leader.

After the party’s debacle in Lok Sabha elections in 2019, many leaders had called for holding organisational elections and getting people having electoral appeal to the party’s decision making body but all in vain.

