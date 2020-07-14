STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tentacle Solar Fencing: Solution to human-animal conflict in Uttarakhand?

The human-animal conflict claimed 58 lives in the year 2019, according to data of state forest department

Published: 14th July 2020 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Tentacle Solar Fencing

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In a first in Uttarakhand, to prevent human-animal conflict, 'Tentacle Solar Fencing' has been installed in Gaindakhali village in Haldwani forest division in the vicinity of Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary.

Kundan Kumar, divisional forest officer, Haldwani forest division said, "The idea came to the fore after locals in the area shared their problems about attacks by elephants and other animals venturing into their fields and residential areas. We started working to find a way for the coexistence of humans with the wild. We humans share the planet with the wild and our policies should be such that they promote symbiotic relationship of the species."

The area has recited over 100 incidents in which deaths, injury and destruction of crops and property was reported due to conflict.

Different from conventional solar fencing which is designed like barbed wires on 4-5 feet iron poles supported by concrete on the floor, tentacle solar fencing is hanged from 15-feet pole atleast two to 3-feet above the ground. 

The fencing is designed to keep elephants venturing into human populations and crop fields. 

Officials of the state forest department said that the tentacle fencing cuts the cost to half and is 100% effective and damage-proof in comparison to conventional fencing. 

The fence electrified by solar panels renders a 12-volt non-lethal low intensity shock to animals trying to venture or cross into human populace. 

Residents of the village said that they have down paddy crop almost after six-years as elephants raids made it a business of loss. 

Devendra Sawant, a resident of Gaindakhal village said, "It's been more than five months now and incidents of elephants crossing and raiding our crops have drastically reduced. We can't recall any serious incident in last five months. We all look after the fencing and its maintainance. There are other areas and villages nearby which are affected by human-animal conflict. This installation would help them too if extended."

The method is also being used in Bandipur Tiger Reserve which has proved a success, added the DFO. 

PM Dhakate, conservator of forests, Western Circle commenting on the issue said, "The innovative idea is an effective one and we are already conducting a study in the area about human-animal conflict. If results are favourable the same will be tried in other areas which are plagued by human-animal conflict."

Over 71 per cent f land in Uttarakhand state is a forest land with diverse species of flora and fauna.  The human-animal conflict claimed 58 lives in the year 2019, according to data of state forest department. 

Total 259 were left injured in conflict with the wild. The number of deaths in year 2018 stood 51 while 239 got injured. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Man animal conflict Gaindakhali village Haldwani forest
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ambur MLA AC Vilwanathan gave financial assistance, rice, groceries and vegetables to 110-year-old Hamidhabi who recovered from Covid. (Photo| EPS)
110 Not Out - India's oldest COVID-19 survivor faces discrimination
Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot.(Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan crisis: Rebel MLAs face disqualification from Assembly, Pilot says no BJP
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp