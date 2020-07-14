STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Ram Madhav in self-quarantine as J&K BJP chief tests COVID-19 positive

Published: 14th July 2020 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina, who had visited slain colleague Waseem Bari's residence along with several leaders in Bandipora, on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Raina said he visited north Kashmir's Bandipora area to take part in the last rites of former BJP district president Waseem Bari, his father and brother, who were killed by terrorists last week outside their home.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I had gone to Bandipora area of north Kashmir to take part in the last rites of slain BJP leader, his father and brother. I was there for the past five days", Raina told PTI on phone.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Raina, and other party leaders had later on Sunday visited Bari's residence.

Jitendra Singh and Ram Madhav have gone into self-quarantine after Ravinder Raina tested positive. 

Madhav also tweeted, "Am quarantining myself for a few days since my colleague and BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina tested positive for corona today and I was with him 48 hrs ago in Srinagar.

"I tested negative for corona 4 times during travel in last 2 weeks. Yet taking precautions to ensure safety of me and others."

Raina is being referred to Narayana hospital situated in the Katra belt of Reasi district for treatment.

He had undergone COVID-19 test on Monday which came positive.

At Bandipora, Raina had led the funeral procession along with party's general secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul on July 11.

Raina said he along with other leaders had visited the area despite the threat given by terrorists not to take party in the funeral procession.

"I left for Bandipora soon after hearing the bad news. I was there for five days," Raina said.

Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Bandipora, the BJP made it a point to be with the victim's family, he said.

