Unlock 2.0: UP government issues new market guidelines for NCR districts, makes weekend lockdown mandatory

However, traders of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad have expressed doubts over the new guidelines as both, at present, are operating their markets on alternate days.

Published: 14th July 2020

A health worker takes swab samples for COVID-19 testing during Unlock 2.0 in Ghaziabad Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The up government has come out with a fresh order which states that all markets in the state will be allowed to open from Monday to Friday and will be completely shut on Saturday and Sunday so that cleanliness and sanitation drive can be carried out to break the chain of the coronavirus infection.In the last 24 hours, the state tally added 1,664 fresh cases.

According to Additional Chief Secretary (home), Awanish Awasthi, while economic activities will continue to operate during the weekend restrictions, markets will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

However, during the weekdays, the time shops will be permitted to function will be from 9 am to 9 pm.

As per sources, the traders of Ghaziabad feel that despite the state government’s fresh norms, the district authorities may continue with the alternate day opening of markets.

Many expressed that if such is the case then the markets scheduled to open on Saturdays will face major losses owing to state-wide lockdown.

In Ghaziabad, the traders are believed to be in favour of weekend lockdown rather than the alternate opening of markets. They prefer the five-day routine and feel the 9 am to 9 pm timing will help them run their businesses properly.

Meanwhile, in GB Nagar, traders too feel that the five-day plan will help their businesses, but are also in the dark as no clear guidelines have been issued yet by the district administration so far.

DMs of both districts said that they were awaiting fresh norms from Lucknow and would proceed accordingly.

