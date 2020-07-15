82 Maharashtra police personnel have died of COVID-19 since March

By PTI

MUMBAI: A total of 82 Maharashtra police personnel, including six officers, have succumbed to COVID-19 infection since the outbreak in March this year, a senior official said on Wednesday.

A total of 6,400 personnel have been infected so far, of whom 5,100 have recovered while 1,213 others, including 150 officers, have been undergoing treatment at various hospitals, the official said.

With 48 deaths of its personnel, including three officers, the Mumbai police accounts for the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state.

Since the lockdown was enforced in March, there have been 313 incidents of assault on policemen and 54 incidents of attack on health workers, the official said.

As many as 879 persons have been arrested in connection with these attacks, he said.

Police have registered 1,77,491 cases under section 188 (disobeying the order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested 30,452 persons.

91,805 vehicles have been impounded, the official said.

A fine of Rs 13.40 crore has been collected for various offences during the lockdown.