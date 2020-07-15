STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
86.3 per cent students pass West Bengal Class-10 board exam

Published: 15th July 2020 05:46 PM

Students celebrate after CBSE declared class 10th results during Unlock 2.0 in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: An estimated 86.34 per cent students passed the Class-10 board examinations in West Bengal this year, the results of which were published on Wednesday.

A total of 10,03,666 students had appeared for the Madhyamik Pariksha and 8,43,305 of them were successful in clearing the exam, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education President Kalyanmoy Ganguly told reporters here.

According to the merit list published by the board, Aritra Paul of Memari Vidyasagar Memorial School in Burdwan East district topped the tests, securing 694 out of 700 marks with a percentage of 99.14.

"To all successful Madhyamik candidates, congratulations for having crossed your first academic milestone, especially in these trying times.

With continued support from your parents and teachers, may you do well in the future and become responsible and caring citizens," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet.

Two students were jointly ranked second, scoring 693 marks, while three examinees jointly secured the third position, obtaining 690 marks.

East Midnapore reported the highest number of successful candidates at 96.56 per cent.

A total of 84 students were in the top 10 rankings.

Mark sheets will be distributed from various centres across the state on July 22, Ganguly said.

"The results were out 139 days after the exams due to the hard work of everyone involved in the examination process amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and support from the state government," he added.

