AICC leaders in-charge of States not doing their job: Veerappa Moily on Rajasthan crisis 

The former Union Minister appeared to back Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and also hinted that rebel leader Sachin Pilot should have patiently waited for his turn.

Published: 15th July 2020 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily indicated on Wednesday party general secretaries put in charge of States are not doing their job and called for revamp at the AICC level to strengthen the Sonia Gandhi-led outfit.

Asked to comment on the political crisis in Rajasthan, the former Union Minister appeared to back Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and also hinted that rebel leader Sachin Pilot should have patiently waited for his turn. The Congress yesterday sacked Pilot as the Deputy Chief Minister as well as Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President.

"These days many of the youngsters are encouraged in the Congress party. But at the same time there is a need for well-tested leadership because you cant just neglect the veterans also," Moily told PTI.

Speaking in general terms, the former Karnataka Chief Minister said many of today's aspiring youth don''t have patience at all and they need to have perseverance. Pilot may deserve Chief Ministership but he should have waited for his turn, working within the party, he said noting that the 42-year-old leader was made Lok Sabha member, Union Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and PCC President by the party early in his political career.

At the same time, Moily said many a time, AICC general secretaries in charge of States are not "vigilant" and don''t understand the problems faced by local party units. "It (the Rajasthan-type crisis) can be prevented. Some of the (partys) disasters could be prevented. Many of the times, they (general secretaries) don''t bring it to the notice of the central leadership, and don''t keep them informed about developments and take immediate corrective actions," he said.

"These days we are not doing this kind of exercise whether it''s northeastern states, or Madhya Pradesh or Karnataka, or any of these states. Many a time, vigilance on the part of high-command is also lacking. As a result when everything happens (problem comes to a head) only then they become panicky, thats not the way," Moily said.

He recalled that he had earlier served as the party''s in-charge of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry. "We used to take corrective action (during that period) visit there. These days these exercises are not done. Now-a- days people who are put in charge (of States) have no time to go there or be there, they dont undertake tours of the districts. You will have to understand the aspirations of leaders not only at State level but also at the district level, thats how you strengthen the party," he said.

"But at the same time, just like a man-eater, BJP also just waits for the opportunity. Their duty is to concentrate on COVID-19 and how to resolve the problems. They also divert their attention by (trying to) dismantle the non-BJP governments and they catch hold of these aspiring youth (from other parties) who are amenable," Moily alleged.

The Congress has to reinvent itself by putting loyal leaders in charge of the organsation in the States. It has to be reorganised right from the booth level. Giving importance to people who only come for power, position and to leaders with money is not good, he pointed out. Consistency in loyalty is very important. "In a month, general secretaries should be there in their respective States for 15-20 days. That is how all these problems can be solved," Moily said.

"In the high-command (All India Congress Committee), there should be a revamp."

