STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP trying to lure our MLAs to topple Jharkhand govt, alleges Congress

Reacting on the allegations made by Oraon, State BJP chief Deepak Prakash said that Congress has lost faith on its own MLAs due to which it is making allegations to gather cheap publicity.

Published: 15th July 2020 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

The Congress flag (File photo| Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Amid the recent political crisis in Rajasthan, Jharkhand state Congress president Rameshwar Oraon alleged that BJP is also trying to lure its MLAs with the intention to topple the state government. 

He, however, claimed that the BJP would not be able to succeed in its intentions as all the MLAs are loyal. “Time and again, BJP has proved that it does not believe in democratic values. Now, it is trying to topple elected governments in the States. First, they did it in Karnataka, then Madhya Pradesh and now trying to topple the Government in Rajasthan. In Jharkhand also, they are trying their level best as I have been informed by different sources,” said Oraon.

Reacting on the allegations made by Oraon, State BJP chief Deepak Prakash said that Congress has lost faith on its own MLAs due to which it is making allegations to gather cheap publicity.

It is an attempt to misguide the people of this state as Hemant Soren Government has completely failed in controlling coronavirus pandemic in the State, he said. 

“Since the State Government has failed on all fronts, the alliance partners are trying to misguide the people of this State by making such allegations. It appears that Congress has lost faith on its MLAs,” said the State BJP Chief. Congress ministers are more concerned about themselves than the problems being faced by the people in this State, he added.

Oraon had claimed that similar attempts were made during 2020 Rajya Sabha elections, but Congress MLAs outrightly turned down the offers made by BJP. Congress sources, however, informed that they are keeping a close eye on each of the MLAs as BJP is targeting newly elected legislators.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
congress Rajasthan crisis
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp