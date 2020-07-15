BJP trying to lure our MLAs to topple Jharkhand govt, alleges Congress

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Amid the recent political crisis in Rajasthan, Jharkhand state Congress president Rameshwar Oraon alleged that BJP is also trying to lure its MLAs with the intention to topple the state government.

He, however, claimed that the BJP would not be able to succeed in its intentions as all the MLAs are loyal. “Time and again, BJP has proved that it does not believe in democratic values. Now, it is trying to topple elected governments in the States. First, they did it in Karnataka, then Madhya Pradesh and now trying to topple the Government in Rajasthan. In Jharkhand also, they are trying their level best as I have been informed by different sources,” said Oraon.

Reacting on the allegations made by Oraon, State BJP chief Deepak Prakash said that Congress has lost faith on its own MLAs due to which it is making allegations to gather cheap publicity.

It is an attempt to misguide the people of this state as Hemant Soren Government has completely failed in controlling coronavirus pandemic in the State, he said.

“Since the State Government has failed on all fronts, the alliance partners are trying to misguide the people of this State by making such allegations. It appears that Congress has lost faith on its MLAs,” said the State BJP Chief. Congress ministers are more concerned about themselves than the problems being faced by the people in this State, he added.

Oraon had claimed that similar attempts were made during 2020 Rajya Sabha elections, but Congress MLAs outrightly turned down the offers made by BJP. Congress sources, however, informed that they are keeping a close eye on each of the MLAs as BJP is targeting newly elected legislators.