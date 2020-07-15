CBSE class 10th result declared: Over 90 per cent students pass, check your scores here

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Girls outshone boys yet again in class 10 examination, results of which were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, recording a pass percentage of 91.46.

There has been a marginal increase of 0.36 per cent in the pass percentage as against last year.

However, the number of students scoring above 90 per cent and 95 per cent have reduced this year by 3 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.

The board did not announce any merit list this year in view of the exceptional circumstances amid the COVID-19 pandemic.While girls have achieved a pass percentage of 93.31, pass percentage of boys and transgenders is 90.14 and 78.95, respectively.

Over 1.84 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and more than 41,000 students scored above 95 per cent marks.

A total of 18.73 lakh students appeared in the exam, out of which 17.13 lakh students passed. A total of 1.5 lakh student have been placed in compartment.

Trivandrum performed best amongst all regions with 99.28 pc pass percentage, followed by Chennai region with 98.95 per cent while Bengaluru stands at third position with 98.23 per cent pass percentage.

The pass percentage in Delhi was up by around 5 per cent. While the pass percentage in 2019 was 80.97 per cent, it has been recorded at 85.86 per cent.

The foreign schools affiliated to the CBSE have achieved a pass percentage of 98.67 per cent.

Last year, their pass percentage was 98.75 per cent.

The best performance has been achieved by Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) with a pass percentage of 99.23 per cent, followed by that of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) with 98.66 pass percentage.

Here's how can check the results:

Students who have appeared in the CBSE class 10 examination can check their result online at cbseresults.nic.in.

According to the CBSE official website, a student can also check their scores via SMS.

Type CBSE10 (space) ROLL NO (space) ADMIT CARD ID and send these details to 7738299899.

Exam cancellation and assesment:

While the class 12 exams were rescheduled to be held in July in all the parts of the country, class 10 exams were rescheduled only in North East Delhi, which was affected by riots in March.

However, later all exams were cancelled, following spike in COVID-19 cases.

For subjects for which exams could not be conducted, the board has announced the results on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

As per the assessment scheme, for students, who had appeared in the exams in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects has been be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

For students who have appeared in the exams in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects has been awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

(With PTI inputs)