STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre starts crucial project to study post-recovery complications of COVID-19 patients

A recent study of 143 recovered hospital patients in Italy, published had shown that 87 percent were still suffering at least one symptom 2 months after falling ill.

Published: 15th July 2020 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects samples from a woman for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Gurugram Tuesday July 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre has started a crucial exercise to follow up and document clinical details of cured Covid-19 patients to assess whether they have long term complications after recovering from the infection.

The project involves 9 hospitals under the Centre, including three in Delhi and six AIIMS in various states. 

The development comes amidst reports that many patients who get cured are later complaining of various medical conditions such as acute fatigue, breathlessness and even onset of diabetes.

While many research papers have emerged in other countries on post-recovery complications, there is no such data or study in India yet.

Rajesh Bhushan, officer on special duty in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said the consultative exercise has begun under the supervision of director general of health services and will involve LNJP and RML hospitals and Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi.

The project has started following a suggestion by an expert group on Covid-19 clinical research constituted by the ICMR.

“We suggested this project since it’s important to understand the course of the disease in Indian context,” a member of the group said.

A recent study of 143 recovered hospital patients in Italy, published had shown that 87 percent were still suffering at least one symptom 2 months after falling ill.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India COVID-19 Recovery Rate
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ambur MLA AC Vilwanathan gave financial assistance, rice, groceries and vegetables to 110-year-old Hamidhabi who recovered from Covid. (Photo| EPS)
110 Not Out - India's oldest COVID-19 survivor faces discrimination
Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot.(Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan crisis: Rebel MLAs face disqualification from Assembly, Pilot says no BJP
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp