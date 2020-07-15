STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Rajasthan records six more deaths; highest single-day spike with 866 fresh cases

The total number of people infected with the virus in the state has now increased to 26,437 of which 6,405 are under treatment.

Published: 15th July 2020 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, COVID 19, PPE

As many as 18,930 people have been discharged after treatment. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Six more deaths due to coronavirus infection were recorded in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state to 530, on official said.

With 866 new cases, the state also recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Wednesday, he said.

The total number of people infected with the virus in the state has now increased to 26,437 of which 6,405 are under treatment.

Two deaths were recorded in Jaipur and one each in Ajmer, Bharatpur, Jhunjhunu and Udaipur, health department officials said.

In Jaipur, the COVID-19 death toll has now increased to 178 followed by 65 in Jodhpur, 43 in Bharatpur, 27 in Kota, 26 in Ajmer, 21 in Bikaner, 18 in Nagaur, 15 in Pali, and 13 in Dholpur.

The 866 new cases included 171 in Jodhpur, 164 in Alwar, 138 in Pali, 95 in Jaipur, 53 in Nagaur, 41 in Ajmer, 33 in Kota, and 24 in Barmer among others.

As many as 18,930 people have been discharged after treatment.

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown coronavirus death toll coronavirus in India
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp