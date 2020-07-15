STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Its Shivlinga Vs Tulsi plants in upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly bypolls

The two major political players – ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have already started warming up on Ground Zero.

Published: 15th July 2020 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

Image of BJP, Congress flags for representational purpose (File photos | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: It will be the Shivlinga Vs Tulsi plant in the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

While the Election Commission is yet to finalize dates for holding the 25 assembly by-polls in the central Indian state, the two major political players – ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have already started warming up on Ground Zero.

One of the 25 seats – the Sanwer-SC seat of Indore district is set to witness an intriguing battle of campaigns by the two parties, which accentuates both parties’ attempts to play the Hindu card for winning the poll.

READ| Congress assigns key role to MP CM Shivraj Singh's brother-in-law ahead of assembly bypolls

On the one hand, the ruling BJP has launched ‘Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Tulsi’ campaign by distributing Tulsi saplings (Tusli is considered very sacred plant by Hindus), while on the other hand, the Congress is working on soon launching ‘Har Har Mahadev, Ghar Ghar Mahadev’ campaign by distributing miniature Shivlingas among the electorate of the same constituency reserved for scheduled caste candidates.

While the BJP is all set to field three-time ex-Congress MLA and present minister Tulsiram Silawat (among the Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists 22 former Congress MLAs who scripted fall of Congress government in March), the Congress could possibly field 1998 winner and ex-MP Premchand Guddu.

“We’re not playing any saffron or Hindu card, but only distributing pamphlets containing good work of Modi government over last one year as well as gifting Tulsi sapling, a medicinal plant consuming whose leaves is important for building immunity against the novel Coronavirus. Also, our candidate too is named Tulsi,” said BJP leader and former MLA Rajesh Sonkar who lost from the seat to Tulsiram Silawat in 2018 polls.

“We’ve already distributed 10,000 Tulsi saplings in five mandals of the constituency and target to reach to 30,000 more families in coming days,” added Sonkar.

On the other hand, Congress MLA from Indore-I constituency Sanjay Shukla confirmed about the Har Har Mahadev, Ghar Ghar Mahadev being launched shortly. “It’s being spearheaded by our experienced candidate and ex-MP Premchand Guddu.”

“Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions, less number of people are visiting Shiva temples to offer prayers during the ongoing auspicious Shrawan month. Due to this we’ve procured miniature Shivlingas from Haridwar for being distributed among 40,000 families. We’ve already registered around 20,000 families and Shivlingas distribution will begin shortly to enable families to stay safe by worshipping Lord Shiva indoors only,” said Shukla.

Justifying the campaign, Shukla said, “We’re also Hindus, why can’t we distribute Shivlingas to commoners during Shrawan month.”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MP assembly elections Madhya Pradesh govt
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp