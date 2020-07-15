Maharashtra govt wants to implement 'Dharavi model' at local blocks to win COVID-19 battle  

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has decided to implement the Dharavi model across the state focusing on four Ts – tracing, tracking, testing and treatment to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that if Dharavi, a highly dense locality in Mumbai can bring down coronavirus cases, then any pocket of Maharashtra can defeat the virus successfully.

Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 patients and deaths across India. The mortality rate in Maharashtra is 4.00 per cent with 10,928 deaths and 2,75,640 positive patients.

WATCH:

“We rather than working on defence should play on the front foot like cricket and start chasing the virus by visiting each and every locality. If there are symptoms, then they should be given treatment and other mild symptom and asymptomatic patients should be kept in the isolation centre and made home quarantine. This will help to win this deadly war against the virus which has grappled the entire world,” the chief minister said.

He had asked to form a group and committee at every block level. “The involvement of the public is a must. The local administration has to take help from the local private doctors, NGOs and social activists and delegate the responsibilities. This will not only ease the burden of the administration but things will much more in control and easy,” Thackeray said.

Aaditya Thackeray also appreciated the Dharavi model. He said that it is pride that the world health organisation has appreciated the effort of the BMC workers and people who worked tirelessly to contain the virus in Dharavi. “We have to use this model across the model. We rather than using other models, why should focus on our own Dharavi model which was recognised by WHO,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also urged the government of India and BJP led central government to follow the Dharavi model to contain the virus.

