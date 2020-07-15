STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, monks claim Ayodhya's Ramjanmabhoomi was a Buddhist site

However, the preparations to commence the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram at his birthplace are on in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya verdict

Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File photo | AFP)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s controversial claims on 'real Ayodhya' being in Nepal, a group of Buddhists have now demanded the district administration for a UNESCO-monitored excavation of the Ramjanmabhoomi (RJB) premises. 

Two Buddhist monks, who reached Ayodhya from East Champaran in Bihar, launched a hunger strike near the office of District Magistrate of Ayodhya, claiming that the Ram Janmabhoomi complex was basically a Buddhist site.

As per the sources in Ayodhya, Azad Bauddh Dhamma Sena chief Bhanteya Buddha Sharan Kesariya claimed that the remains of an ancient temple found at the Ram Janmabhoomi premises during the levelling of land in May indicated that Ayodhya was once the ancient Buddhist city of Saket, which was established by Kaushal Naresh Raja Prasenjit in memory of the sage Lomash Rishi.

The All India Azad Buddhist Dhamma Army has demanded that remains found during the excavation of the Ram Janmabhoomi be preserved.  The organisation claimed that the symbols found in the complex were from the Buddhist period.

The Azad Bauddh Dhamma Sena chief said that the excavation of Ram Janmabhoomi site should be carried out under the supervision of UNESCO. However, the organisation did not oppose the construction of Ram temple.

“There is a demand to preserve the remains of Buddhist culture. Buddhists believe that the city of Lord Ram is the ancient city of Saket, which was considered to be the city of Buddha.”

The Buddhist monks said that those who wanted to build the Ram temple should go ahead, but they should not destroy the Buddhist symbols found during the excavation. Both the Buddhists monks have demanded land in Ayodhya, where they can preserve the ancient remains found in the excavation.

