Over 50% migrants who returned to Uttarakhand skilled in hospitality, service sector jobs: Migration panel

Their skills and experience can be utilised best in the state government's homestay scheme, eco-tourism and adventure sports activities, according to the survey report released by Chief Minister.

Published: 15th July 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Skill mapping of over two lakh migrant workers who returned to Uttarakhand following the COVID-19 forced lockdown shows that a majority of them are suited for employment in the hospitality and service sectors, according to a survey conducted by the state government.

A survey conducted on 2,15,875 migrants by the Uttarakhand Rural Development and Migration Commission has found that 58 per cent of them were employed in the hospitality and service sectors before returning to their home state.

Their skills and experience can be utilised best in the state government's homestay scheme, eco-tourism and adventure sports activities, according to the survey report released by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday.

Though migrants have returned to all blocks, the maximum were from Pauri and Almora, Vice Chairman of the commission S S Negi said in the report.

The report also recommends constitution of a separate cell to explore employment opportunities for migrant workers in horticulture, agriculture, micro food processing, animal husbandry, milk business, poultry and organic farming under the Mukhya Mantri Swarojgar Yojana.

Migration panel Uttarakhand government COVID-19 lockdown
