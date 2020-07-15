STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pakistan intruder arrested along LoC in JK's Poonch

The man is being subjected to COVID-19 test before a detailed questioning.

Published: 15th July 2020 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purpose. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

JAMMU: A 28-year-old Pakistani man was arrested on Wednesday after he crossed into this side from across the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said.

Abdul Rehman, a resident of Nakyal village of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was apprehended by police in Balakote sector soon after he crossed into the country, Poonch's Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Angral told PTI.

The man is being subjected to COVID-19 test before a detailed questioning, he added.

Police sources said some villagers grazing cattle near the LoC noticed him moving towards Bharoti village and informed the local police which rushed to the spot and arrested him.

He was taken to police post Balakote for questioning, they said, adding nothing incriminating was recovered from his possession.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LoC intrusion Line of Control PoK
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp