Pilot involved in horse trading with BJP, says Ashok Gehlot

In an interaction with reporters here, the chief minister, however, did not mention Pilot by his name but said the "former Pradesh Congress Committee president" was himself doing the deal.

Published: 15th July 2020 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

ashok gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses the media after visiting the State Governor at his residence in Jaipur Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot of involvement in horse trading with the BJP to topple his government in the state.

Pilot was removed from the posts of the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the state Congress president on Tuesday amid a tussle for power with Gehlot.

On Tuesday too, the CM had accused the rebel leader of playing into the hands of the BJP, which he said wanted a repeat of the Madhya Pradesh episode where the Congress government collapsed in March after a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

In an interaction with reporters here on Wednesday, the chief minister, however, did not mention Pilot by his name but said the "former Pradesh Congress Committee president" was himself doing the deal.

We have the proof that horse trading was being committed.

Money was offered.

And who gave the clarification that nothing was happening? Those who were themselves part of the conspiracy are giving clarifications, he said.

Our deputy chief minister and PCC president himself was doing the deal and was giving statements that no horse trading was taking place.

What clarifications are you giving when you yourself were involved in it, Gehlot added.

While mentioning that he (Pilot) has been a Union minister and the state Congress chief, Gehlot said he would have performed well for the nation had he gone through "struggle in his youth".

Speaking good English or giving a byte is not everything.

What do you have in your heart, what commitment do you have, this all is seen, Gehlot added, stressing that he is the chief minister for the third time and struggled a lot in his youth.

Gehlot also said Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and he himself love the youth.

Gehlot also hit out at the national media saying it is supporting those who are involved in murdering democracy".

He said the younger generation in the media should raise a voice if the democracy is being murdered The media should support honesty and truth.

Is it not the duty of the media to raise a voice if the the democracy is being finished, he said.

