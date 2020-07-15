Punjab ministers undergo Covid test after colleague tests positive

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: After Punjab's Rural and Panchayat Development minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa was diagnosed with coronavirus and hospitalised, the entire cabinet led by Amarinder Singh underwent Covid tests as a precaution, officials said on Wednesday.

The report of the Chief Minister has come negative. The CM is keen that the entire Cabinet undergoes the coronavirus test as a precautionary measure.

Bajwa, who has mild symptoms of the virus, has been undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Mohali near here. The CM said Bajwa was doing well and reiterated the need for extreme caution by all the ministers and others engaged in any kind of public dealing. Bajwa is the first minister in the state to contract the infection.

"Though most of the meetings are held virtually, there is a risk of contracting virus through the staff. So the Chief Minister asked all the ministers to undergo a test," an official said.

Last week, Rural Development Director Vipul Ujjwal was tested positive. After that Bajwa's sample was taken.

A total of 340 cases and nine more deaths due to Covid were reported in the state on Tuesday. With these deaths, the number of casualties in the state rose 213.

(With agency inputs)