Rajasthan crisis: Congress, BJP wait and watch as all eyes are on Sachin Pilot’s next move 

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Truth can be rattled, not defeated,” tweeted Sachin Pilot after he was removed as Rajasthan Congress chief and deputy CM by the party. He also changed his twitter bio and removed any references to posts he held recently, but the link to the official website of the Congress remains unchanged.

What lies ahead for the young leader from Gujjar community? There are talks that he might join the BJP and senior Congress leaders have alleged that Pilot has been in touch with the BJP for some time now. But they all wonder what is on the offer table that will make Pilot cross over to the BJP camp.

“He won’t be offered CM’s post or be made state chief that he was demanding in the Congress even after joining the BJP. What he will settle for has to be seen, if he decides to switch over. But that move will be detrimental for his political graph,” said a Congress leader.

The party is expecting that three-four more MLAs of the Pilot camp will come in support of Gehlot on Wednesday.

This is likely to further weaken Pilot’s hold over the MLAs as he would have only half-a-dozen left by his side.

The BJP has said that they are ready to welcome a leader having a mass base and is keeping an eye on the developments in the state. Some of Pilot’s loyalists have suggested he should rather float a regional outfit, but many doubt if he can emerge as a strong force in bipolar Rajasthan politics.

As of now, all eyes are on Pilot’s next move.

“He has not uttered a word against the party decision. So, it’s wait and watch before he speaks out and reveals his future action,” said a party source.

Pilot is expected to issue a statement or speak to the media Wednesday.