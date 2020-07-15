STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress dissolves district, block committees in state

Sources said the decision has come in the wake of Sachin Pilot's sacking as the deputy chief minister and the state Congress chief.

Published: 15th July 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

sachin pilot with rahul gandhi

In this file photo dated Feb. 26 2012 rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot with then Congress General Secretary Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday dissolved its all district and block committees in Rajasthan in a bid to revamp the state unit of the party.

Announcing the decision, AICC general secretary in-charge for the Rajasthan Congress, said new committees will be formed soon.

Sources said the decision has come in the wake of Sachin Pilot's sacking as the deputy chief minister and the state Congress chief.

The move is considered a step forward in removing all Pilot's men holding party positions at the grassroots level.

"The AICC has decided to dissolve all District Congress Committees and Block Congress Committees of Rajasthan Pradesh with immediate effect.

The process of formation of new committees will begin soon," Pande said on Twitter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan political crisis Congress Sachin Pilot
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp