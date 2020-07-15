Rajasthan political crisis: Congress dissolves district, block committees in state

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday dissolved its all district and block committees in Rajasthan in a bid to revamp the state unit of the party.

Announcing the decision, AICC general secretary in-charge for the Rajasthan Congress, said new committees will be formed soon.

Sources said the decision has come in the wake of Sachin Pilot's sacking as the deputy chief minister and the state Congress chief.

The move is considered a step forward in removing all Pilot's men holding party positions at the grassroots level.

"The AICC has decided to dissolve all District Congress Committees and Block Congress Committees of Rajasthan Pradesh with immediate effect.

The process of formation of new committees will begin soon," Pande said on Twitter.