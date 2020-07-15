Record 29,429 new cases, 582 deaths in 24 hours take India's COVID-19 tally to 9,36,181

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India saw a record single-day jump of 29,429 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 9,36,181 on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed to 24,309 with 582 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

This is the fourth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 28,000.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,92,031, while there are 3,19,840 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed.

"Thus, around 63.24 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the 582 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 213 are from Maharashtra, 85 from Karnataka, 67 from Tamil Nadu, 43 from Andhra Pradesh, 35 from Delhi, 28 from Uttar Pradesh, 24 from West Bengal, 14 each from Bihar and Gujarat, 10 each from Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Punjab has reported nine fatalities followed by Jammu and Kashmir with eight, Assam, Haryana and Odisha four each, Jharkhand three, Chandigarh two while Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Kerala and Uttarakhand have one death each.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,24,12,664 samples have been tested up to July 14 with 3,20,161 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Of the total 24,309 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 10,695 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,446 deaths, Gujarat 2,069, Tamil Nadu 2,099, Uttar Pradesh 983, West Bengal 980, Karnataka 842, Madhya Pradesh 673 and Rajasthan 525.

So far 408 people have died of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh each, 375 in Telangana, 312 in Haryana, 213 in Punjab, 195 in Jammu and Kashmir, 174 in Bihar, 74 in Odisha, 50 in Uttarakhand, 40 in Assam, 36 in Jharkhand and 34 in Kerala.

Chhattisgarh has registered 20 deaths, Puducherry and Goa 18 each, Himachal Pradesh 11, Chandigarh 10, Arunachal Pradesh three, Meghalaya and Tripura two each and Ladakh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported one fatality each.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 2,67,665 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,47,324, Delhi at 1,15,346, Karnataka at 44,077, Gujarat at 43,637, Uttar Pradesh at 39,724 and Telangana at 37,745.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 33,019 in Andhra Pradesh, 32,838 in West Bengal, 25,571 in Rajasthan, 22,628 in Haryana, 19,284 in Bihar and 19,005 in Madhya Pradesh.

Assam has instances of 17,807 infections, Odisha 14,280 and Jammu and Kashmir 11,173 cases.

Punjab has reported 8,511 novel coronavirus infections so far, while Kerala has 8,930 cases.

A total of 4,379 have been infected by the virus in Chhattisgarh, 4,091 in Jharkhand, 3,686 in Uttarakhand, 2,753 in Goa, 2,170 in Tripura, 1,672 in Manipur, 1,531 in Puducherry, 1,309 in Himachal Pradesh and 1,093 in Ladakh.

Nagaland has recorded 896 COVID-19 cases, Chandigarh 600 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 520 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 462 cases, Meghalaya 318, Mizoram 238, Sikkim has registered 209 infections so far, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has recorded 166 cases.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said, adding that 1,524 cases are being reassigned to states. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," it added.