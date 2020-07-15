Seven more people die in flood-related incidents in Assam; nearly 36 lakh hit by deluge

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Seven more people died in flood-related incidents in Assam on Wednesday and nearly 36 lakh people across 26 districts are affected, according to an official bulletin.

Three people died in Morigaon district, two in Barpeta, while one each in Sonitpur and Golaghat districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

So far, 92 people have died in the state in flood-related incidents, it said.

While 66 people died in floods, 26 were killed in landslides.

ASDMA said around 36 lakh people are affected by the deluge in 26 of Assam's 33 districts.