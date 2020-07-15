STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Toll plaza staff thrashed in UP's Greater Noida

An FIR has been lodged into the incident that took place at the toll plaza on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida's Dadri area, but no arrest has been made yet.

toll plaza, coronavirus lockdown

Image for representation. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA: A staff of a toll plaza on a national expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar was allegedly thrashed by over half-a-dozen men peeved over being asked to pay the tax, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been lodged into the incident that took place at the toll plaza on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida's Dadri area, but no arrest has been made yet, they said.

A video that has been shared widely on social media purportedly shows seven men alighting from an SUV and walking towards the toll counter.

They were soon joined by two men who came on a scooter, apparently travelling in the wrong direction on the other side of the highway.

The men dragged a toll plaza staff out on the road and thrashed him.

Some landed slaps and elbows to his body while others kicking the man when he fell on the ground, the video showed.

As seen in the video, there were only three to four vehicles at the toll plaza while a man who was already standing the fled the spot seeing the violence, as did two men who came on a two-wheeler but took a u-turn immediately.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said the police have taken note of the incident and strict action will be taken against the culprits.

"The incident took place over some dispute regarding the collection of toll tax from the accused by the plaza official.

An FIR has been registered in the case and strict action will be taken against the guilty," he said.

According to officials, the toll plaza employee was admitted at a local government hospital.

The Eastern Peripheral Express also known as the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway is a 135-km-long six-lane road stretch connecting Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

It passes through Gautam Buddh Nagar.

 

