Urdu paper owner, who sexually exploited minor girls in MP, arrested in Srinagar

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Pyare Miyan, the 68-year-old owner of a city-based Urdu newspaper accused of raping minor girls as well as operating a sex racket, has been arrested from Srinagar.

According to SP (Bhopal South) Sai Krishna S Thota, the absconding Pyare Miyan has finally been traced in Srinagar and nabbed there on Wednesday.

"We had specific inputs about his location in Srinagar. He has been arrested with the aid of local police and will be brought to Bhopal soon," the SP told The New Indian Express.

Miyan, who has key political contacts, is accused of raping several minor girls and running a racket which enabled the rich and influential persons to sexually exploit them.

So far, seven girls have recorded their statements in the case, based on which multiple cases of rape have been lodged by Bhopal police against Pyare and his 21-year-old woman aide, who has already been arrested.

Pyare's multiple properties, including a wedding hall constructed by encroaching public land, have so far been demolished.



A raid on his luxurious flat in the MP capital on Tuesday had led to seizure of child pornography material, sex toys, sexual stimulants, high end expensive foreign liquor, and also a dance bar set-up.

Questioning of the exploited girls have also revealed that Pyare also took them along on foreign trips, particularly southeast Asian nations, where they were sexually exploited.

The entire racket had come to the fore after five minor girls (all teenagers) were found in Ratibad area of Bhopal on July 12W.

When grilled, the girls revealed that they were taken by Pyare to a birthday party at a farmhouse in city's Shahpura area, where one of them was sexually assaulted by Pyare.

Later, the probe revealed the other girls were also sexually exploited by Pyare and his rich and influential contacts.

Subsequently, Pyare's female aide Switi Vishwakarma was arrested.

With Pyare being arrested now, the police hope to find out his rich and influential contacts.