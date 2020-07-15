STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'With Scindia, Pilot gone, Rahul Gandhi has lost his arms': Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel

Patel also took a dig at the state Congress over appointment of quota leader Hardik Patel, age 26, as its working president in Gujarat.

Published: 15th July 2020 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Randeep Surjewala and Jyotiraditya Scindia at a press conference in New Delhi.

Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Randeep Surjewala and Jyotiraditya Scindia at a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has lost both his arms in Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot, Gujarat deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Wednesday and added that a weaker Congress is good for the BJP.

"We all saw what had happened in Madhya Pradesh. Now, it's happening again in Rajasthan. There seems to be some fault in the functioning of the Congress leadership," Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Scindia's exit from the Congress in March this year along with 22 MLAs had led to the collapse of then Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

Pilot, who fell out with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and is leading a group of dissident MLAs, was on Tuesday sacked as state Congress president and deputy CM.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan crisis: Congress eyes floor test, moves to disqualify 19 MLAs of Pilot faction

He has ruled out joining the BJP.

"These two young leaders (Pilot and Scindia) were like right and left hands of Rahul Gandhi. Now, he has lost both his arms," Patel said.

He said even senior Congress leaders have expressed concern over the fate of that party.

"However, a weaker Congress is always good for the BJP," he added.

Patel also took a dig at the state Congress over appointment of quota leader Hardik Patel (26) as its working president in Gujarat.

"We do not have any objection if Congress goes one step ahead and appoints him as its national president.  It's up to them only," said the BJP leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Jyotiraditya Scindia Sachin Pilot Rajasthan Congress Crisis Nitin Patel
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp