STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kulbhushan Jadhav granted second consular access

India has called for unimpeded and unconditional access unlike the previous one in September last year.

Published: 16th July 2020 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Kulbhushan Jadhav

YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday got a second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav in a year even as Indian officials arrived at the Pakistan foreign office. Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, has been in Pak custody on charges of espionage.

Earlier, Pakistan had announced that it would give consular access to Jadhav. The move prompted a response from New Delhi which called for unimpeded and unconditional access unlike the previous one in September last year.

“In September 2019, India got the first consular access for Jadhav in three years with Indian Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) Gaurav Ahluwalia meeting him in Islamabad for two hours. The Indian diplomat found Jadhav under extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative to bolster Pakistan’s untenable claims,” a
ministry of external affairs release had said.

Earlier this month, Islamabad had said that Jadhav, who had been sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court, had refused to file a review plea and had instead wanted to rely on his mercy petition. New Delhi, reacting to the statement, said that Pakistan had coerced Jadhav to refuse and was doing everything it can to not follow the ICJ ruling in letter and spirit.

India had moved the ICJ in the case which had asked Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav, stay his execution, and allow for a review.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kulbhushan Jadhav espionage pakistan Indo-Pak relations
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp