Maharashtra retains second spot in maternal mortality rate

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra has retained its second position among states with low maternal mortality rate, according to the Sample Registration Survey (SRS) whose findings were published on Thursday.

An official statement here, quoting the survey, said, Maharashtra's maternal mortality rate has gone down to 46 from 68 three years ago and the state has fulfilled the sustainable development goal in this regard set by the United Nations.

The maternal mortality rate refers to deaths due to birth or pregnancy-related complications per 1,00,000 registered live births.

The statement said Kerala, whose rate is 43, has topped the list of states in the survey carried out during 2016-18 by the Office of The Registrar General of India.

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the development gives relief to the state which is leading in efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the statement, Tamil Nadu (60), Telangana (63) and Andhra Pradesh (74) also have found place among the first five states in the country with low mortality rate.

Indias mortality rate, according to the survey, is 113 and it has gone down by 7.

4 per cent compared to the 2015 -17 study, it said.

It is a relief to know that Maharashtra has retained second position in the list of states with low mortality rate at a time when the state is leading in the country in containing the spread of COVID-19.

The success is due to the efforts taken by the healthcare system of the state, Tope said, according to the statement.