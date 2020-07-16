STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mayawati asks govt to take action against those involved in assault of Dalits in Guna

In a tweet, the BSP supremo said, "To force a couple to attempt suicide by damaging their crop sown by taking debt with the help of JCB machine, in the name of encroachment, is most cruel and shameful

Published: 16th July 2020 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP president Mayawati on Thursday termed as "cruel and shameful" the attack on Dalits in Madhya Pradesh, saying incidents of Dalits being "uprooted" under the BJP regime are as common as during the Congress rule.

A purported video of the incident on social media showed the police hitting a Dalit man mercilessly with batons and his wife and others trying to save him.

Officials had said that a Dalit couple, who were being removed from a plot of government land allotted for a college in Guna city, consumed pesticide in protest on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the BSP supremo said, "To force a couple to attempt suicide by damaging their crop sown by taking debt with the help of JCB machine, in the name of encroachment, is most cruel and shameful.

Nationwide condemnation of the incident is natural.

Government should take strict action.

" "On the one hand, the BJP and its government blows its trumpet on settling Dalits, while on the other hand, incidents of uprooting them are as common as they were during the Congress rule, then what is the difference between the two.

Dalits should specially think about this," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Officials in Madhya Pradesh had said the (farm) land was reserved for a government model college.

Rajkumar Ahirwar (38) and his wife Savitri (35) were working on the land.

When officials asked them to vacate the field, they protested and drank pesticide at the behest of those who had encroached on the land, they claimed.

The two also refused to go to hospital so the police had to use force to take them to hospital, they claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mayawati Crime against Dalits Madhya Pradesh police brutality
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp