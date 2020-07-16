STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nagaland CM, Dy CM, four ministers under quarantine on return from Delhi

Published: 16th July 2020 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOHIMA: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and four ministers placed themselves under quarantine on Thursday after returning from their official visit to Delhi.

All of them tested negative for coronavirus, said Neiba Kronu, minister and government spokesperson on COVID-19.

"As a precautionary measure, I'm on self-quarantine on my return to Nagaland from Delhi.

Taking precautions to ensure safety of others and myself.

Will continue discharging duties," Rio said in a tweet on Thursday.

The chief minister was accompanied by two ministers during his visit to the national capital.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, who was also in Delhi along with four MLAs including ministers on a different purpose, said they are under institutional quarantine as per the existing COVID-19 standard operating procedure.

The four others who have gone under quarantine are Planning and Coordination Minister Neiba Kronu, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom, Public Health Engineering Minister Jacob Zhimomi and Agriculture Minister G Kaito Aye.

