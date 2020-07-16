STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ongoing disengagement in eastern Ladakh aimed at addressing face-off situations: MEA

On the disengagement process, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said both sides have agreed 'at specific points to re-deploy towards their regular posts on their respective sides of the LAC'.

This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said the ongoing disengagement process in eastern Ladakh is specifically aimed at addressing the face-off situations with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

At an online media briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesman Anurag Srivastava said India is fully committed to respect the LAC and that any unilateral attempts to change the status quo are not acceptable.

"There is absolutely no change with respect to India's position on the Line of Actual Control. We are fully committed to observing and respecting the LAC. Any unilateral attempts to change the status quo along the LAC are not acceptable," he said.

He said the process of disengagement along the LAC is "complex", and therefore, unsubstantiated and inaccurate reports need to be avoided.

On the fourth round of talks between senior commanders of Indian and Chinese armies on July 14, Srivastava said they reviewed the progress of implementation of the ongoing process and discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement at the earliest.

"The two sides remain committed to the objective of complete disengagement and full restoration of peace and tranquility in the India-China border areas. The two sides will continue their diplomatic and military engagements to achieve these outcomes," he said.

On the disengagement process, Srivastava said both sides have agreed "at specific points to re-deploy towards their regular posts on their respective sides of the LAC".

"These are mutually agreed reciprocal actions to be taken by both sides. And as I have already conveyed, it is an ongoing process. This mutual re-deployment should not be misrepresented," he said.

He further said "the disengagement process currently underway in the Western sector is specifically aimed at addressing face-off situations and close-up deployments of troops along the LAC.

