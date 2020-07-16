STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab caps COVID-19 treatment rates for private hospitals

The rates, finalised for private hospitals and medical colleges by the Dr K K Talwar Committee, cover isolation beds, ICU treatment and hospitalisation charges, per day of admission.

Published: 16th July 2020 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​ (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Thursday said it has fixed the coronavirus treatment rates for private hospitals in order to check profiteering.

The rates, finalised for private hospitals and medical colleges by the Dr K K Talwar Committee, cover isolation beds, ICU treatment and hospitalisation charges, per day of admission.

For moderate sickness requiring isolation beds, including supportive care and oxygen, the rates per day are fixed at Rs 10,000 for all private medical colleges or NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) private hospitals with teaching programme, the government said in a statement here.

The rates have been fixed at Rs 9,000 for NABH accredited hospitals (including private medical colleges without PG/DNB Course) and Rs 8,000 for non-NABH accredited hospitals, the statement said.

The per day rates across these categories of hospitals for severe sickness (ICU without need for ventilator) have been capped at Rs 15,000, Rs 14,000 and Rs 13,000, respectively.

For very severe or critical patient, the charges in these categories of hospitals are fixed at Rs 18,000, Rs 16,500 and Rs 15,000 per day, respectively.

All these rates are inclusive of PPE cost, according to the statement.

In order to encourage private hospitals to cater to mild sickness cases also, the Talwar committee has fixed the per day admission rates for such cases at Rs 6,500, Rs 5,500 and Rs 4,500, respectively.

The decision was announced on Thursday after a COVID-19 review video conference meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The move comes amid several complaints received by the state government of private hospitals charging exorbitant amount for COVID-19 treatment.

The CM, who had personally also received complaints on this count, had asked the Talwar committee and the state health and family welfare department to look into the matter and work out the rates after discussions with private hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab government private hospitals coronavirus treatment rates
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp