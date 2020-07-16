STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab government taking legal actions against large gatherings to prevent COVID-19 spread

In a tweet on Thursday, CM Amarinder Singh informed that as many as 81 FIRs and 120 arrests have taken place till date.

Published: 16th July 2020 01:16 PM

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: To control the spread of COVID-19, Punjab government is taking strict legal actions against gathering of five or more people. Till now, as many as 81 FIRs and 120 arrests have taken place, informed Capt Amarinder Singh in a tweet on Thursday.

"To stop the spread of COVID-19, 81 FIRs have been registered in cases of large social, political or religious gatherings (gatherings of five or more persons) while 120 persons have been arrested, 117 vehicles challaned and 36 vehicles have been impounded," tweeted the Punjab government from their official account.

According to the tweet, actions are being taken against all social, political, or religious gatherings with five or more people. Government has also seized as many as 36 vehicles and fined 117 of them for breaking the law.

