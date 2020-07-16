STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan crisis: Are legislators vacationing in Haryana, Sibal asks in dig at Pilot

Pilot has been sacked by the party as Rajasthan deputy chief minister and PCC chief after he openly revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Published: 16th July 2020 02:26 PM

Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking a swipe at Sachin Pilot over his claim that he is not joining the BJP, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday asked what happens to his "ghar wapsi" and whether Rajasthan's dissident legislators are vacationing in Haryana under the "watchful eye" of the saffron party.



As speculation mounted about his next steps, Pilot said he is not joining the BJP.

"False rumours spread to malign. Pilot: 'I am not joining BJP'. I guess then legislators at a hotel in Manesar is merely a vacation in Haryana's comfort zone under BJP's watchful eye. What about 'ghar wapsi'," Sibal asked on Twitter.

Sibal had earlier said he was worried for the party and asked the party leadership if it will wake up after the horses have bolted.

"Worried for our party. Will we wake up only after the horses  have bolted from our stables," he had asked.

Sibal's remarks about 'ghar wapsi' come after the Congress once again said the dissident MLAs can still return to the Congress fold.

AICC general secretary for Rajasthan Avinash Pande and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala have urged Pilot and other dissident legislators to return to the Congress fold if they are not joining the BJP.

The offer comes at the instance of Rahul Gandhi, who wants to give Pilot another chance, party insiders said.

