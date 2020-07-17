Air India now allows flyers to change names on tickets

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air India issued a circular to allow domestic passengers having valid tickets for travel between March 15 and August 24, but flights were cancelled due to Covid-19 induced lockdown, to transfer them in other names.

It said, “The value of the existing ticket will be locked, and passengers will be allowed to get the ticket reissued for a new passenger nominated by him/her, allowing him freedom from the limitation of self-travel only for a future date.”

Listing out the rules for the “name change” facility, the airlines said, “It will only be allowed for domestic travel tickets issued in India."

Leave without pay

Admitting that cost-cutting in Air India is necessary and equity infusion of Rs 500-600 crore every year is not sustainable, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri justified the national carrier’s decision to send employees on leave without pay for up to five years.

The AI employees associations have opposed to the decision.