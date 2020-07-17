STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BRO pushes for early completion of road projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Border Roads Organisation has gone ahead with the important road infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh following a review meeting on Thursday.

Published: 17th July 2020 12:20 AM

Border Roads Organisation building roads in Arunachal.

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India's resolve to go ahead with projects of strategic road infrastructure even after China tried to rake up controversy is catching strength.

Border Roads Organisation has decided to go ahead with the important road infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh following a review meeting on Thursday.

The official Twitter handle of Chief Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh Tweeted, "A meeting was held via video link between Lt Gen Harpal Singh, DG Border Roads and Naresh Kumar, Chief Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh to ensure faster progress of infrastructure development projects in the State."

Sources said all the four BRO Project Chief Engineers of Arunachal Pradesh were in attendance. The development comes after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a review on the progress of infrastructure projects of BRO on July 7.

Issues of land acquisition, forest clearance, allocation of quarries, joint surveys, among others were addressed by them. Additional stress has given on infrastructure along the borders has gained more attention after the standoff with Chinese PLA began early May.

The Chief Secretary Arunachal Pradesh had given assurance to DG Border Roads that full cooperation of all departments of Arunachal Govt will be rendered to ensure that momentum of road construction is maintained.

An official termed the meeting as very useful and said that this will set the stage for BRO to complete the road infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh within the set timelines.

Keeping the strategic importance of Arunachal Pradesh, four projects of BRO --  Vartak, Arunank, Brahmank and Udayak, are committed to construct and maintain the indispensable road infrastructure necessary for the people and to maintain troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Project Vartak is handling strategically important Se La Tunnel. The tunnel once complete will give an all-weather link to the militarily significant town of Tawang.

India and China share 1126 kilometres of the 3488 kilometer long LAC.

Earlier, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in April completed 430 feet long crucial Daporijo bridge over the Subansiri river in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district. The bridge is the sole link to 451 villages and approximately 3,000 security force personnel deployed along the India-China border with disputed areas of Asaphila and Maza under it.

