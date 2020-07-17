STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Child rights body seeks report from Madhya Pradesh police in rape case involving newspaper owner

The accused Pyare Miyan (68), who was on the run after five girls and a woman filed complaints of rape against him, was arrested in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Pyare Miyan

Pyare Miyan (Photo | www.naidunia.com)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Apex child rights body NCPCR has sought a detailed report from Madhya Pradesh police in the case of alleged rape of minor girls by a Bhopal-based newspaper owner, who has been arrested from Jammu and Kashmir.

Miyan has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act among others.

The atrocities act was invoked as two of the girls who have accused Miyan of rape belong to SC/ST communities.

In a letter, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Yashwant Jain on Thursday asked the Madhya Pradesh police whether the other children, who were reportedly exploited by the accused, have been traced.

The Bhopal administration earlier this week razed a marriage hall and an apartment illegally built by Miyan on government land, according to officials.

Jain asked if forensic investigation of the buildings that were demolished had been completed and whether permission of police was taken before the demolition was carried out.

The NCPCR sought these details from MP police within 10 days.

