COVID-19: Recovered Maharashtra minister to donate his plasma

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, who has recovered from COVID-19 infection around two months back, on Friday said that he has decided to donate his plasma, used for treating patients.

Awhad, who represents Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly segment, had tested coronavirus positive, but recovered in May this year.

"After two months my blood reports are normal after fighting #coronavirus now I have decided to donate my plasma in govt hospital," the NCP leader tweeted.

Awhad said he will donate plasma in the next two days.

Plasma therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing those into a coronavirus-infected patient to help kickstart the immune system to fight the infection.