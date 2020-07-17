STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets 'death threat' e-mail, FIR lodged

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey ruled out the possibility of political enmity and said that the e-mail was sent as some people are scared by the popularity of Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Cyber Police Station in Ranchi has lodged an FIR after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren got a 'death threat' e-mail. In the e-mail written to Soren, he has been advised to mend his ways or he might get killed.

The e-mails, which apparently originated from servers in Germany and Switzerland, are disposable (Self-destructive email - a service that allows one to receive an email at a temporary address and gets self-destructed after a certain time period) and could be seen only by its receiver and the person who sent it.

Police sources revealed that in the FIR it was said that, “CM you are not doing right, for which you will be given capital punishment.” It also contained some religious slogans, it said.

IG (Provisions) and Jharkhand Police Spokesperson Suman Gupta also confirmed that two such e-mails have been received following which investigations have been initiated after lodging an FIR.

“FIR has been lodged at Cyber Police Station and investigations are on in this regard,” said the IG.

Meanwhile, a team has been constituted by the officer-in-charge of Cyber Police Station to look into the matter, besides roping in cyber police, along with
technical cell and CID to nab the culprit.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has reacted strongly against the e-mail.

JMM General Secretary and party spokesperson Manoj Pandey said that the e-mail was sent as some people are scared by the popularity of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. He, however, ruled out the possibility of political enmity as Soren has good relations with every political party.

Notably, the then Chief Minister Raghubar Das had also received similar threats for which a dreaded Maoist was arrested from Uttarakhand.

