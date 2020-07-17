STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No religion angle, Palghar lynching result of rumour: Maharashtra CID

The CID filed two charge sheets — one running into 5,921 pages and another of 4,955 pages — in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) at Dahanu taluka in Palghar district on Wednesday.

Published: 17th July 2020 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

lynching, mob lynching

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Ruling out religion angle in the Palghar lynching, Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department said the two monks and their driver fell victims to child lifting rumours at Gadchinchale village on the border of Maharashtra and Gujarat. 

The CID filed two charge sheets — one running into 5,921 pages and another of 4,955 pages — in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) at Dahanu taluka in Palghar district on Wednesday.  

As many as 808 suspects and 118 witnesses were examined to collect strong evidence against the accused, the CID said in a release.

In all, 154 people were arrested and 11 juveniles detained. None of the accused has been released on bail so far, it added. 

The charges of murder, common intention, attempts to murder besides relevant sections under the Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases Act were slapped against the accused.

The three victims were waylaid and lynched by a mob on April 16 when they were travelling in a car to Surat, Gujarat for attending a funeral amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. 

Incidentally, an initial probe had brought to fore that fake messages were being spread through various social media platforms like WhatsApp for last 15 days that child kidnappers and organ harvesters were active in the region.

“The CID thoroughly investigated the case. Some of the political parties were trying to give it religious colour to this entire incident. Now, it has been proved that it was an episode which happened because of rumours,” Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said. 

TNIE had also reported that the tragedy occurred because rumours had circulated in the village that child-lifters were roaming in the area during the lockdown. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra CID Palghar lynching
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp