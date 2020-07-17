STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Noida doctor tests positive for COVID-19 45 days after recovering from infection

As per sources, the doctor, while being deputed in the isolation ward of Super Specialty Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute, had tested positive for the deadly virus on May 15.

Published: 17th July 2020 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Forty-five days after recovering from Covid-19, a case of alleged re-infection of a doctor at the Gautam Budh Nagar district hospital has surfaced.

The doctor tested positive for the virus for a second time after a series of tests were conducted to ascertain whether he had contracted it again or not.

As per sources, the doctor, while being deputed in the isolation ward of Super Specialty Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute, had tested positive for the deadly virus on May 15.

He was then admitted to the same ward. The doctor, after convalescing in the hospital for 15 days, was discharged on May 30 only after testing negative for the virus twice.

Then following the protocol, the doctor remained quarantined for two more weeks and resumed duty thereafter at the hospital in Sector 30.

However, sources now claim that around two weeks ago he complained of giddiness but did not have any other Covid-19 symptom like fever or cough.

Leaving nothing to chance, his colleagues tested his sample through rapid antigen technique which showed the doctor positive for coronavirus, said the sources adding that to confirm the results, a second confirmatory test was done through lab-based reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR). This test also confirmed the doctor to be coronavirus positive on June 27.

Experts and biologists, however, said a re-infection was unlikely and it could be that the person never fully recovered from the first infection.

A senior doctor of Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida claimed that people who have had the virus would have developed Covid-19 antibodies which protect the patient from recurrent infection.

“In this case, the patient might not have recovered completely from the first spell of infection. Even in some cases, the protective antibodies fade away from the body,” said the doctor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp