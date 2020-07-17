Not my voice, ready to face probe: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Rajasthan audio clips

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday rejected the Congress's allegation based on some audio clips that he was part of a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, saying his voice is not in those recordings and that he was ready to face any probe.

The Congress's attack on Shekhawat and some rebel Congress leaders, including MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, came after two audio clips surfaced pertaining to an alleged conspiracy to topple the Gehlot government.

"This is not my voice....Let there be an investigation. I am ready to face any probe," the senior BJP leader from the state told reporters here after the Congress demanded his arrest.

Later he also tweeted a Sanskrit saying that means "where there is dharma (righteousness), there is victory".

Sources close to Shekhawat said he would cooperate with any investigation in the matter.

AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also demanded the arrest of one Sanjay Jain, whom he described as a BJP leader.

The BJP has dismissed the audio clips cited by the Congress as "manufactured".

The Congress is unable to keep its house in order and is blaming the BJP in frustration, the saffron party said.