Ladakh standoff: Can't guarantee extent of success in talks, but nobody can encroach even an inch, says Rajnath

The minister was speaking at Lukung near Pangong Lake where the Chinese clashed for the first time with the Indian troops and deployed their Army in standoff positions.

Published: 17th July 2020 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives to witness para dropping and other military exercises by the troops at Stakna in Leh Ladakh Friday July 17 2020. (Photo | Twitter)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: During his visit to Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the standoff in eastern Ladakh must get resolved as the talks between India and China have progressed.

The Defence Minister, while addressing the soldiers, said: "The issue (Ladakh Stanoff) must get resolved with the extent of progress in talks, but I cannot guarantee to what extent it will get resolved."

Adding further, Rajnath Singh said, "But, I want to assure everyone that no power in the world can touch even an inch of land of India:"

There have been military and diplomatic level talks to resolve the ongoing standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. Four times Corps Commanders' of the two countries have met and agreed on phase-wise disengagement of troops.

As per sources, in the first phase, the Indian Army and Chinese PLA have disengaged from Galwan Valley and Hot Springs Sector. There have been partial disengagement at Finger 4 along the northern flank of Pangong Tso. The Chinese troops are still present at a ridge around Finger 4. They have not given any assurance with regards to their troops' deployment at Y-junction in Depsang Bulge.

Indian Army has been talking of complete disengagement but reiterated the need for verification on the ground.

"The two sides remain committed to the objective of complete disengagement. This process is intricate and requires constant verification." said the Defence Minister who is on his first visit to Ladakh after the standoff with China began in May.

Before the minister addressed the troops, the military showcased an exercise depicting an integrated assault in high altitude area.

Describing the drill, a senior Army officer said, "The exercise showcased to the Defence Minister involved the application of integrated combined force in high altitude terrain involving newer generation IAF helicopters and special forces in vertical envelopment and ground forces (mechanized columns) effecting speedy link up."

A special assault drill by Ladakh Scouts was also showcased, added the officer. Ladakh Scouts is the youngest and highly-decorated infantry regiment of the Army raised in 2000. It comprises of the sons of the soil of Ladakh.

The Defence Minister was on a day-long visit to Ladakh. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the Army Chief General MM Naravane accompanied him.

