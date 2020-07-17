STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One-day spike of 8,308 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; 258 more dead

Of the 258 deaths reported during the day, 62 were from Mumbai, where the number of new positive cases was 1,214.

Coronavirus testing in Mumbai

A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With the single-day spike of 8,308 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the tally of patients in the state mounted to 2,92,589 on Friday, the health department said.

This is the third time that the number of single-day cases has breached the 8,000-mark in the state.

On Thursday, the state had recorded the highest one- day growth of 8,641 new cases, while on July 11, as many as 8,139 patients had tested positive.

As the virus claimed 258 lives on Friday alone, the state's death toll increased to 11,452, a statement from the health department said.

A total of 2,217 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals following their recovery during the day.

With this, the number of recovered people grew to 1,60,357, it said.

Currently, there are 1,20,780 active cases in the state.

Of the 258 deaths reported during the day, 62 were from Mumbai, where the number of new positive cases was 1,214.

With this, the tally in Mumbai is 99,164 and death toll is 5,585.

Of the total number of new cases on Friday, Pune city reported 1,539 and Aurangabad city 168.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai city, accounted for the highest 3,884 cases and 139 deaths, which took its tally to 1,92,257 and fatality count to 7,985.

In the MMR, Thane city and Kalyan-Dombivali are the worst hit with 16,563 and 17,122 new cases respectively.

Kalyan Dombivali reported 461 new cases, while 252 patients were added in Nashik city.

Pimpri Chinchwad township in Pune district reported 564 new cases.

The recovery rate of the state is 54.81per cent, while the case fatality rate is 3.91 per cent, the statement said.

Currently, 7,24,602 people are in home quarantine and 44,284in Institutional quarantine.

So far, 14,84,630 people have been tested.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases 2,92,589, deaths 11,452, recoveries 1,60,357, active cases 1,20,780, people tested so far 14,84,630.

